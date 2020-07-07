3AW
Health Minister warns Victoria to prepare for ‘pretty big numbers’

3 hours ago
3aw drive

Victoria’s health minister says she’s preparing for “pretty big” coronavirus numbers for at least the next fortnight.

Jenny Mikakos joined 3AW Drive on Tuesday following the government’s latest announcement that all of Melbourne was going back into lockdown.

She said given the incubation period of COVID-19, it was likely Victoria would still record high positive test numbers for at least the next week or so.

“I think we will see pretty big numbers for the next fortnight,” she said.

Ms Mikakos pleaded with Victorians to follow the reimposed restrictions.

“You don’t have to do it for me, or do it for any politician, do it for your family, do it for your loved ones,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

