Health Minister will take up Gina Argiro’s fight for rare cancer treatment

The Health Minister has assured Neil Mitchell the federal government will do everything it can for Gina Argiro.

The Mildura mother is fighting a rare type of cancer and needs to raise as much as $1 million, just for a 50-50 chance at life.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Gina and her husband Peter on Thursday.

She needs the drug CAR-T, which is currently only available in America.

Neil rang Greg Hunt that night, who was aware of the drug and said he was pushing hard to get it in Australia.

“I am indebted to the health minister,” Neil Mitchell said on Friday.

“This is what a politician should do – work hard, behind the scenes, for somebody in the community.”

