‘OId friend’ lends a hand again after thieves steal from disabled children’s charity

Callous thieves have stolen $1200 worth of equipment from a not for profit organisation which helps disabled children, but an old friend of the 3AW Mornings program has come through with an offer of help.

Helmets, harnesses and special lunging equipment were snatched from Riding for the Disabled in Seymour last week.

Without the equipment, the organisation can no longer provide free horse riding lessons for disabled kids.

Secretary of Riding for the Disabled Seymour, Sally Wilson, said the theft was “very devastating”.

“They sort of just targeted special equipment,” she said.

But a long-time friend of the 3AW Mornings program came through with a posthumous offer for help.

Donna, the daughter-in-law of generous ‘old friend’ Norma Kavanagh, called Neil Mitchell to offer to pay for the replacement of the stolen equipment.

“In her memory I would like to pay for what was stolen,” she told Neil Mitchell.

In 2015, Norma anonymously contacted Neil Mitchell with an offer to pay for a sick child to live out her dreams.

Eleven-year-old Alyssa, who has spinal muscular atrophy, took a fully funded trip to Disneyland thanks to Norma’s generosity.

At the time, Norma refused to be named publicly, but after she died last year her family gave 3AW Mornings permission to publicly thank her.

Image: Sally Wilson