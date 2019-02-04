“He’s got an issue”: Jack Watts likely to face scrutiny from AFL, but not over the substance he snorted

Jack Watts has more to worry about than whether the white powder he’s been filmed snorting was an illicit drug or not, says Michelangelo Rucci.

He says the Port Adelaide player is likely to face bigger scrutiny from the AFL under its “Respect and Responsibility” policy.

The policy, which was launched in 2005, was implemented to address the AFL’s commitment to addressing violence against women and to work towards creating safe, supportive and inclusive environments for women and girls across the football industry as well as the broader community.

Vision has emerged of Watts snorting the powder, believed to be a legal substance in Germany, off a woman’s breasts at Oktoberfest.

“He has a case to answer about how he has dealt with women,” Rucci told Sportsday.

“When it comes on the back of those text messages that were hacked, leaked, stolen – whichever way you want to put it – he’s got an issue there.”

Rucci said it was just another example of a Port Adelaide player making a poor decision.

“It might also give you an insight as to why a football team that was well placed last year fell apart,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on Sportsday