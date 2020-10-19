‘He’s just a Liberal’: Daniel Andrews in war of words with Josh Frydenberg

Daniel Andrews says he’s had enough of biting his tongue when it comes to Josh Frydenberg, firing a few political shots at the federal treasurer on Monday.

It comes after Mr Frydenberg again called on the Victorian government to re-open Victorian businesses and hospitality immediately.

The Premier said he was going to “call out” the federal treasurer moving forward.

“It’s all about the politics with this bloke, isn’t it,” Daniel Andrews said.

“It’s all he does.

“It is all he does.

“He’s not a leader, he’s just a Liberal.

“He’s just a Liberal.

“All he does is play politics, every day, and I just don’t think that’s fair and I don’t think it’s right and I think Victorians are sick of it.”

Neil Mitchell said there was an “element of arrogance” from the Premier with the attack, saying he appeared to be on edge and was easily provoked in recent days.

