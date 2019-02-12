History made as sitting government losing vote on legislation for the first time in 90 years

History has been made in the House of Representatives.

The government has lost a vote on its own legislation for the first time in 90 years.

It lost a vote on the Medivac Bill 75 to 74.

The bill will give doctors more sway on whether sick refugees on Nauru and Manus Island can come to Australia for medical treatment.

Tom Elliott says controversial comments from Dr Paul Bauert, where he compared the centres to the Holocaust, showed it was a stupid idea.