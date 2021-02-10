South Australia slams border shut as new warning issued for Sunbury shoppers

South Australia has slammed the border shut to residents of Greater Melbourne, after the cluster linked to the Holiday Inn grew to eight.

It comes after two more people in Victoria tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday.

They’re both linked to the cluster emerging from the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport, which has since been shut down.

Another worker has tested positive, as well as another former resident who left the facility on February 7.

The new cases bring number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn outbreak to eight.

The government has urged Victorians to remain vigilant for any coronavirus symptoms and stay across the list of possible exposure sites.

Two new high-risk exposure sites have been identified by the Department of Health:

Commonwealth Bank, Glen Waverley, on Tuesday, February 9, between 1.30pm – 2.45pm.

HSBC Bank, Glen Waverley, on Tuesday, February 9, between 2.15pm – 3.30pm.

Anyone who attended the above locations at the listed times must get a COVID-19 test and isolate for 14 days.

Additionally, anyone who was at Sunbury Square Shopping Centre on Friday, February 5, between 3.40pm and 4.30pm is urged to get a test and isolate until they return a negative result.