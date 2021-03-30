3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Holiday Inn quarantine hotel which..

Holiday Inn quarantine hotel which sparked snap lockdown reopens today

2 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Holiday Inn quarantine hotel which sparked snap lockdown reopens today

The Holiday Inn at the centre of the outbreak that forced Melbourne into a five-day lockdown is reopening today.

On Monday night, 30 people arrived from Brisbane into Melbourne Airport just after the Victorian border slammed shut.

They were taken to the Park Royal at the airport, another quarantine hotel which has reopened.

Today, those people will be out on buses and transferred to the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.

COVID Quarantine Victoria says the hotel has undergone a ventilation assessment and minor remedial works.

The Chief Health Officer has given the hotel approval to reopen.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332