Holiday Inn quarantine hotel which sparked snap lockdown reopens today

The Holiday Inn at the centre of the outbreak that forced Melbourne into a five-day lockdown is reopening today.

On Monday night, 30 people arrived from Brisbane into Melbourne Airport just after the Victorian border slammed shut.

They were taken to the Park Royal at the airport, another quarantine hotel which has reopened.

Today, those people will be out on buses and transferred to the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.

COVID Quarantine Victoria says the hotel has undergone a ventilation assessment and minor remedial works.

The Chief Health Officer has given the hotel approval to reopen.