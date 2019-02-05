Horror night: It’s the most deadly start to a year on roads since 2012

Three drivers have died in two separate crashes across the state overnight, making this the worst start to the year on the state’s roads since 2012.

A passer-by came across two vehicles on fire in a paddock at Mannerim, east of Geelong, about 10.30pm.

When fire crews brought the blaze under control they discovered the bodies of two people, believed to be the drivers.

Police say the vehicles had earlier collided on Portarlington-Queenscliff Road but the cause of the crash is under investigation.

About an hour later, one person died in a single vehicle crash at Castella near Kinglake.

It is believed the car hit a tree on Gordons Bridge Road just after 11.30pm.

The three fatalities take the state’s road toll to 31.