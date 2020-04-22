Eastern Freeway horror: Police closing in on Porsche driver

More details have emerged about the drivers involved in last night’s horrific Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers.

The driver of the truck that careered into the police, a Cranbourne man with no significant police record, remains in hospital but police hope to interview him this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Porsche, which was clocked at 140km/h and prompted police to conduct a pull-over before the crash, has made contact with police.

That man, 41, fled the scene after the crash and remains at large, but Victoria Police chief Graham Ashton expects the man to hand himself in today.

He confirmed the man had tested positive to drugs in the lead-up to the accident and, in a staggering revelation, took photos from the fatal scene after the crash.

The photos later appeared on the internet.

The man has an extensive police record.

“It disgusts me,” Mr Ashton said.

The circumstances of the crash are still not clear. Mr Ashton said the truck veered into the emergency lanes.

The identity of the four police officers – three males and one female – have not yet been revealed because some members of family have not yet been contacted.

It is believed to be the largest loss of life in the one incident in the history of Victoria Police.

“It is a very tragic night,” Police chief Graham Ashton said from the scene last night.

The Police Association said it was “shocked and immensely saddened” by the news.

“This is a brutally sad reminder of the danger police face in the course of their service, every minute, of every shift.

“We mourn their loss, we grieve with their families and colleagues and we will never forget them.”

PIC: 9 News