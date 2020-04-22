Four police officers killed in horror Eastern Freeway smash

Four police officers have been killed in a horror smash on the Eastern Freeway.

3AW understands police had pulled over a speeding Porsche shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The two officers opted to impound the car and called for back-up.

Another two officers then arrived.

They were then struck by a truck while on the side of the road.

All four (three males and one female) were killed.

The truck driver suffered what has been described as a “medical episode” and was taken to hospital under police guard.

The driver of the Porsche cowardly fled the scene.

It is believed to be the largest loss of life in the one incident in the history of Victoria Police.

“It is a very tragic night,” Police chief Graham Ashton said from the scene.

The Police Association said it was “shocked and immensely saddened” by the news.

“This is a brutally sad reminder of the danger police face in the course of their service, every minute, of every shift.

“We mourn their loss, we grieve with their families and colleagues and we will never forget them.”

