3AW
How Kevin Rudd became an impromptu ride-share driver

1 hour ago
3AW Breakfast
The Rumour File
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd became an impromptu ride-share driver in Noosa yesterday.

His daughter, Jessica, has taken to Twitter to detail the hilarious turn of events.

She says Mr Rudd was looking for a park after dropping off family at a restaurant when he was approached by a tipsy group who has been at the restaurant for hours.

They asked him for a lift and the former prime minister obliged.

It wasn’t until halfway through their trip that they noticed who their driver was!

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty

3AW Breakfast
News
