How Kevin Rudd became an impromptu ride-share driver

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd became an impromptu ride-share driver in Noosa yesterday.

His daughter, Jessica, has taken to Twitter to detail the hilarious turn of events.

She says Mr Rudd was looking for a park after dropping off family at a restaurant when he was approached by a tipsy group who has been at the restaurant for hours.

They asked him for a lift and the former prime minister obliged.

It wasn’t until halfway through their trip that they noticed who their driver was!

It wasn’t. It was Dad’s car. The lovely but tipsy crew had been at the restaurant since lunch and asked for a lift to Hastings St. Said they’d pay. He said he’d give them a lift. Took them half the ride to discover who their driver was. He’s here now. — Jessica Rudd (@Jess_Rudd) April 6, 2021

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty