How Ash Barty’s home town will celebrate if she wins at Wimbledon

Ash Barty’s home town of Ipswich is “buzzing” after the Australian tennis star beat Angelique Kerber to progress to the Wimbledon final.

Ipswich mayor, Teresa Harding, says the town is “so proud” of Barty.

“It’s a very historic night if it happens,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

Councillor Harding says there’ll be no shortage of celebrations if Barty wins tomorrow night.

“We’ve already have the Ash Barty tennis courts, we’ve already given her the keys to the city in 2017,” she said.

“I can assure you that this city will give her every honour that she deserves.”

