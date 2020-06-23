How fed-up Vics are taking a stance against COVID-19 rule-breakers

FIRST on NEIL MITCHELL

Calls to the coronavirus dobbing hotline have more than quadrupled as fed-up Victorians return to taking a tough stance on people flouting restrictions.

Police Minister Lisa Neville revealed to Neil Mitchell that there were 363 calls to the Police Assistance Line yesterday, a sharp increase on the average of 80 calls per day in recent weeks.

It comes as Victoria’s at-home restrictions were tightened from 20 visitors to five amid a recent spike COVID-19 cases.

Ms Neville says police are paying particular attention to alleged breaches in coronavirus hotspots; Brimbank, Hume, Moreland, Darebin, Casey and Cardinia.

“People are doing the right thing and reporting breaches,” she said.

