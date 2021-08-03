3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How the AFL keeps out-running COVID-19

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured
Article image for How the AFL keeps out-running COVID-19

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld says there’s no doubt the 2021 season has presented challenges last season did not.

The league managed to get all nine games away last weekend, despite three of those being left without a venue on Saturday morning after Queensland went into lockdown.

All three were subsequently played in Melbourne on Sunday.

Speaking on 3AW, Auld said there was no doubt governments were shutting borders quicker than last year and with less notice.

“It has been challenging,” he said.

But he said the experiences of the past year meant the league had a better understanding of when it was time to move clubs to different states to avoid lockdown.

“When you’ve been doing this for a while, I think you sort of get the sense of the sort of markers that might force a government to make a decision,” Auld said.

Press PLAY below to hear how the AFL makes its decisions

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332