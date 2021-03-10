How to get one of Melbourne’s $200 travel vouchers

On Friday, 40,000 Melbourne travel vouchers valued at $200 each will be released.

It comes after a similar regional travel voucher scheme proved extremely popular.

The $200 Melbourne travel vouchers will be available HERE from 10am on Friday.

To be eligible to redeem the vouchers, Victorians must spend at least $400 on two or more nights paid accommodation, plus tours or attractions in any of Melbourne’s 26 metropolitan council areas.

Vouchers are only available for use between March 19 and May 16.

The Yarra Valley, Mornington Peninsula, Dandenong Ranges and Frankston, which were included in the regional voucher scheme, will be excluded from the metropolitan scheme.