3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to get one of Melbourne’s $200 travel vouchers

2 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for How to get one of Melbourne’s $200 travel vouchers

On Friday, 40,000 Melbourne travel vouchers valued at $200 each will be released.

It comes after a similar regional travel voucher scheme proved extremely popular.

  • The $200 Melbourne travel vouchers will be available HERE from 10am on Friday.

To be eligible to redeem the vouchers, Victorians must spend at least $400 on two or more nights paid accommodation, plus tours or attractions in any of Melbourne’s 26 metropolitan council areas.

Vouchers are only available for use between March 19 and May 16.

The Yarra Valley, Mornington Peninsula, Dandenong Ranges and Frankston, which were included in the regional voucher scheme, will be excluded from the metropolitan scheme.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332