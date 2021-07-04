How to nab $5 parking in Melbourne’s CBD

Parking in Melbourne’s CBD will be cut to just $5 on weekends and weekday evenings from today, as part of a push to breathe life into the city.

More than 30 Wilson Parking and Secure Parking car parks will be participating in the deal, which is available from 4pm during the week, and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

But lord mayor Sally Capp says you can’t just turn up — bookings must be made on the carpark operator’s website or app.

“You need to go online and book before you leave home, using the code FOMO21, and then you will have one of those prized $5 car parks,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Ms Capp says while the Melbourne City Council would like more people to return to public transport, there’s still “some hesitancy towards using public transport”, so the cheap parking deals offer a good alternative.

The $5 parking deal will be available until August 22.

Press PLAY below for more details from the lord mayor