3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How to navigate mortgage issues..

How to navigate mortgage issues now the COVID-19 repayment ‘pause’ is over

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Business Featured

Tom Elliott and a senior financial planner have offered their advice to those concerned about their mortgage now the COVID-19 “repayment pause” is over.

The six-month pause on repayments has expired, but Victoria is still in lockdown.

It’s believed around 1 in 10 people with a mortgage took advantage of the pause.

Matt Hale, Director and Senior Financial Planner at Rising Tide Financial Services, said anybody who was concerned about their ability to make repayments should be “pro-active” and “open and transparent” with their bank.

Tom Elliott, who has lengthy experience in the financial field, also offered his advice.

“The best thing you can do is take a plan to the bank,” he said.

“A cash budget with living costs, car costs, all that sort of thing.

“If you go to them and you show that you’ve put some thought into what you’re doing, that ticks a lot of boxes for banks.

“It’s not a guarantee, but it is something banks love to see.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
BanksMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332