How to stop your glasses fogging while wearing a face mask

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

The official Victorian medical advice on wearing masks in public has recently changed.

Last week, health officials began to suggest people within the lockdown zone wear face masks when they cannot practice social distancing.

But many have experienced an issue that makes mask-wearing impractical — foggy glasses.

Thankfully, cleaning guru Shannon Lush has an easy fix to stop the common problem!

“Use a cake of normal bathroom soap,” she told Dee Dee.

“Scribble on the lens with the soap and rub it with a tissue until you can’t see any smears anymore.

“It won’t fog!”

Press PLAY below for more.

