Hubs ‘certainly a probability’ for Victorian clubs now, AFL admits

Victorian clubs are looking increasingly likely to be sent to hubs as the rest of Australia begins to re-impose tight quarantine restrictions on Victorians entering their state.

And it could start with Collingwood and Geelong, who may be forced to play Brisbane and Gold Coast on their way home from Western Australia.

Queensland will now demand anybody who has been in Victoria, or in contact with a Victorian club, spend 14 days in quarantine before being able to play games in their state.

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld told Sportsday it meant it was “certainly a probability” that Victorian clubs would now be spending more time on the road.

“When we committed to this season we said it would throw up some challenges and at Round 4 it hasn’t let us down,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ll have clarity like we’re used to.”

