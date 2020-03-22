3AW
  Hundreds queue outside Centrelink offices..

Hundreds queue outside Centrelink offices as coronavirus unemployment surges

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

With restaurants, pubs, clubs, cafes, gyms and cinemas shutting their doors at midday today, massive lines have formed outside Centrelink offices.

Outside Centrelink on High Street, Prahran today the queue stretched around the block (above).

Callers told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell queues have formed because Australians must have a customer reference number in order to receive federal government payments.

“My son went on to myGov over the weekend and it said he needed this number … the only way you can get it is by taking all your ID,” Julie told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“He’s gone down to Cheltenham, he went down at 7.30am this morning and he said ‘Mum, there’s hundreds of people here’.”

The myGov website crashed amid overwhelming traffic this morning.

It comes after the federal government announced JobSeeker payments, Youth Allowance, parenting payments and the farm household allowance and special benefit will be boosted by $550 a fortnight for six months.

Approximately one million Australians already receive those payments, and that number is expected to rise sharply as businesses close their doors in coming days.

Image: The queue for Centrelink in Cheltenham

SCHOOLS CLOSE: Victoria partially shut down, police unleashed

