SCHOOLS TO CLOSE: Daniel Andrews shuts down Victoria — but how much?

Victoria’s schools will shut down from Tuesday as Premier Daniel Andrews shuts down all non-essential activity in the state.

School holidays, due to start Friday, will be brought forward in Victoria to start on March 24.

Supermarkets, banks, pharmacies and other essential stores like petrol stations will remain open.

Freight, logisitics and home delivery will also be allowed to continue.

But many questions remain up in the air, with workers and parents confused as to what is considered “non-essential”.

After Mr Andrews’s announcement, the Prime Minister ordered the shutdown of pubs, cinemas, casinos, nightclubs, places of worship and indoor sporting venues from midday today.

Restaurants and cafes are only allowed to do takeaway.

But that was the extent of the nation-wide ban.

Mr Andrews will hold a pres conference at 8am where it is hoped his definition of “non-essential” will be made more clear.

“This is not something that we do lightly, but it’s clear that if we don’t take this step, more Victorians will contract coronavirus, our hospitals will be overwhelmed and more Victorians will die,” Mr Andrews said in a statement yesterday.

FULL STATEMENT FROM PREMIER DANIEL ANDREWS

I will inform National Cabinet tonight that Victoria will proceed over the next 48 hours to implement a shutdown of all non-essential activity across our state to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

This is not something that we do lightly, but it’s clear that if we don’t take this step, more Victorians will contract coronavirus, our hospitals will be overwhelmed and more Victorians will die.

Victorians will still be able to go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy and other essential stores, like petrol stations and convenience stores. Freight, logisitics and home delivery are also considered essential and will remain open.

I will also inform National Cabinet that school holidays will be brought forward in Victoria, starting on Tuesday 24 March.

All measures to be implemented by Victoria are consistent with the health advice provided by the Victorian Chief Health Officer.

The decision whether to re-open schools after the Term 1 holidays will likewise be determined following advice from the Chief Health Officer.

I will have more to say on these measures tomorrow morning.

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)