‘Huge step forward’: Australia strikes new deal to boost Pfizer supply

Australia has reportedly secured a deal to triple its weekly Pfizer supply from July 19.

The Australian reports the federal government has struck a deal with the US pharmaceutical company which will see it deliver one million doses a week.

Currently, Australia is receiving between 300,000 and 350,000 Pfizer doses per week.

Director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services, Associate Professor Paul Griffin, says “we should be optimistic” about the vaccine rollout.

“I think getting more access to this vaccine will be a huge step forward, as will getting access hopefully to Novavax and Moderna also by the end of the year,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“Provided we get the communication piece right and enough avenues to deliver those vaccines then … we should be in a great position by the end of this year.”

