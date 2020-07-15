‘Hundreds’ of AFL players to spends ‘months’ in Queensland

The Queensland Government says the AFL has asked to send “hundreds of players and officials” there for two months.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed the news on Wednesday.

It comes as the AFL looks to keep the season moving with COVID-19 problems in Victoria and now increasingly NSW.

Ms Palaszczuk said she’d told the AFL her state should also host the grand final.

FULL STATEMENT

The AFL has approached Queensland to host more of its teams and players in our state. A short time ago I spoke to AFL CEO Gil McLachlan. He is looking to book accommodation for hundreds of players and officials at Queensland hotels for two months.