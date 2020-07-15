‘Hundreds’ of AFL players to spends ‘months’ in Queensland
The Queensland Government says the AFL has asked to send “hundreds of players and officials” there for two months.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed the news on Wednesday.
It comes as the AFL looks to keep the season moving with COVID-19 problems in Victoria and now increasingly NSW.
Ms Palaszczuk said she’d told the AFL her state should also host the grand final.
FULL STATEMENT
The AFL has approached Queensland to host more of its teams and players in our state.
A short time ago I spoke to AFL CEO Gil McLachlan.
He is looking to book accommodation for hundreds of players and officials at Queensland hotels for two months.
You can imagine what that means to those businesses.
I stress none of these measures can happen without strict quarantine protocols and the COVID management plan that has allowed the AFL season to proceed.
This is another way Queensland is helping Victoria.
As everyone knows, AFL is more than a sport to Victorians. We know how they feel.
Given the choice between not having a season and having it based in Queensland, I think I know what the fans would like to happen.
It means more Queenslanders can see more games.
It’s another tick for the legacy of the Commonwealth Games and the Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium.
It’s more fire in the belly for the Suns and the Lions.
And, as I told Gil, if the season is based here – then the Grand Final should be played here too!
Negotiations between the NRL and the Chief Health Officer are continuing.
The health and safety of Queenslanders must always come first.