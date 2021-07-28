3AW
Hundreds of Victorians answer call to dob in anti-lockdown protesters

8 hours ago
3AW News
Flare protest

Police have received hundreds of reports from Victorians dobbing in protesters involved in the anti-lockdown rally on Saturday.

It comes after Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius earlier this week called for public assistance identifying people who were involved in the Melbourne protest.

Victorians have answered the call, with Crime Stoppers has received hundreds of reports from the community, including photos and video.

Today, police have released images of two men and a woman as part of the investigation into the use of flares at the protest.

They say there were “several incidents where the flares were set off which endangered not only police but people in the vicinity”.

Anyone who recognises either the two men or the female, or with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW News
News
