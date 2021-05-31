Hyundai recalls vehicles urgently over fears they could catch fire even while turned off

More than a thousand cars are being recalled because they could catch fire, even while turned off.

An issue has been identified in a circuit board of Hyundai Genesis models sold between 2015 and 2017, which may cause them to catch alight.

There are also 124 Genesis G80 cars sold since 2017 which are effected and are being recalled.

Anyone who owns an affected vehicle is urged not to park it in garages or other enclosed structures.

If the vehicle displays an engine warning light, motorists should not continue driving the vehicle.

It comes after a recall of more than 93,000 Hyundai Tucson vehicles made from 2015 to 2021 was issued in February, due to the same fault.