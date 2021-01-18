3AW
‘I can understand it’: Players view from inside hard quarantine

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘I can understand it’: Players view from inside hard quarantine

Georgian tennis player Oksana Kalashnikova says she understands why some players have been put into hard quarantine despite never imagining that the situation would eventuate.

The 30-year-old is part of an ever-increasing cohort of players who have been forced into hard quarantine due to positive COVID-19 cases on their chartered flights to Melbourne.

“I can understand why all those things are done… I guess every government is trying to protect their own people,” she told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“I didn’t even think that there might be in positive cases in the plane because we all got tested before the flight.”

Kalashnikova says it’s “going to be tough” going against those who can practice during the day, and has suggested that the draw should match players up who had the same conditions.

“The other players will have (an) advantage, and I guess it depends on the draw, maybe you’ll get to play first round against the same player that was in quarantine, so your chances are the same.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Image: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

