‘I don’t want to torch their reputations’: Freo President speaks on the clubs recent sackings

Fremantle’s President says the choice to part ways with the CEO and coach was “bold but decisive”.

Dale Alcock told 3AW’s Sunday Sport the decision did not come lightly but was integral for the club’s future.

“Having made the decision on Sunday night, it was important to get it to the public as quick as we could,” said Alcock.

“We wanted to combine it into one bit of bad news so we could announce it and move on.

“Imagine if we had gone forward with a coach who we weren’t extending beyond 2020, the noise and the distraction would have been too much.

“Our view was to act, and act now.

Alcock admitted he did not wish to “torch [Lyon and Rosich’s] reputations”.

“As a club we need freshness and re-invigorating on and off the field,” said the President.

“We want to mould this club into being a powerhouse.”

As for who will take up the two empty roles, Alcock remained tight lipped.

