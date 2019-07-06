‘I find it to be a terrific resource for us.’: Long standing umpire Shane McInerney comments on the score review system

The AFL’s longest running umpire says that the score review system has been a terrific resource for the game.

Shane McInerney celebrates 25 years of umpiring this weekend and says “like any good experience it goes really quickly”.

In 1994 he delivered his first bounce as Carlton took on Sydney.

The umpiring great says rules changes can be a challenge but the score review system has been helpful.

“I wouldn’t want to go out there this weekend without the score review process available to me,” said McInerney.

“I’ve been through the process when it’s been manual, it had time constraints and I think we talked ourselves out of decisions.

“I find it to be a terrific resource for us.

“But it certainly hasn’t stopped any responsibilities that we have on the ground.”

