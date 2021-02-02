3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Gut-curdling scream’: Hero who took..

‘Gut-curdling scream’: Hero who took on armed intruders in neighbour’s house speaks

7 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Gut-curdling scream’: Hero who took on armed intruders in neighbour’s house speaks

A Cranbourne father is being lauded as a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbour and confronting armed intruders in her house.

Russell Irwin was hit in the head, back and leg with a tomahawk and a baseball bat during the bloody confrontation on Monday, and had a gun pointed at him.

He is still in hospital.

He told Neil Mitchell he’s “sore” and he’s angry.

“How can people be like that? How can you do that to someone else? How can you scare a woman like that?,” he said.

Mr Irwin hasn’t met the neighbour who he ran to help, but he knew she had young children before he sprang into action.

“I just heard this gut-curdling scream, like a scared scream, so I just jumped up … over the fence,” he said.

“As soon as I got to the back door I saw the blokes just come at me.”

Press PLAY below to hear the heroic dad speaking to Neil Mitchell.

Image: 9News

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332