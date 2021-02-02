‘Gut-curdling scream’: Hero who took on armed intruders in neighbour’s house speaks

A Cranbourne father is being lauded as a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbour and confronting armed intruders in her house.

Russell Irwin was hit in the head, back and leg with a tomahawk and a baseball bat during the bloody confrontation on Monday, and had a gun pointed at him.

He is still in hospital.

He told Neil Mitchell he’s “sore” and he’s angry.

“How can people be like that? How can you do that to someone else? How can you scare a woman like that?,” he said.

Mr Irwin hasn’t met the neighbour who he ran to help, but he knew she had young children before he sprang into action.

“I just heard this gut-curdling scream, like a scared scream, so I just jumped up … over the fence,” he said.

“As soon as I got to the back door I saw the blokes just come at me.”

Image: 9News