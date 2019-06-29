“I need to address it’: Steve Hocking explains why he doesn’t do much media

AFL football operations manager Steven Hocking says he’s working on addressing football-specific issues more openly publicly.

Despite the league having to deal with issues around score review and fan behaviour this year, Hocking has opted to let CEO Gillon McLachlan speak on his behalf.

He told 3AW Football his style of management is different to others.

“That’s ownership from my point of view and I take on board the fact there’s been some commentary around that this year,” he said.

“My natural style is to be quite operational, if there is a problem I like to go to it and work out how to work through that.

“I acknowledge and accept there’s been some criticism around that and I need to address it.”

