‘I stand by it 100 per cent’: Caro remains firm on Worsfold’s uncertain coaching future

Caroline Wilson revealed last night on Footy Classified that Essendon was aiming to replace John Worsfold with assistant coach Ben Rutten in 2020.

Today Tim Watson shut down Caroline Wilson’s story, claiming the Bombers had met with axed St Kilda coach Alan Richardson over a development role, which was declined.

Caroline Wilson told Sportsday there was “absolutely no way Essendon was talking to Alan Richardson if they were going to keep John Worsfold”.

“I think Tim actually confirmed my story,” said Caro.

“I have spoken to Essendon and Tim.

“Nothing I have heard convinces me that John Worsfold is certain to coach Essendon Next year.

“I think it’s extraordinary that Tim would say that as recently as after the Bulldogs game they entertained the idea of a change of coach.

“When I said a pending the result of next weekend’s final, I didn’t mean a win secured Johns future and a loss disintegrates it.

“It’s an unusual and intriguing story as we head into September and I stand by it 100 percent.”

