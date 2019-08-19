‘I still can’t believe the news’: The Rajasegaran family have been granted permanent residency

A Warrnambool family who were facing deportation have been granted permission to stay in Australia.

The Rajasegaran family moved from Singapore to Australia seven years ago, but their recent visa renewal was denied because the father of the family has minor kidney disease.

Vanisre Rajasegaran, a year 12 student, started an online petition pleading for David Coleman, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, to let them stay.

The community rallied around the family, and the petition garnered more than 90,000 signatures in less than two weeks.

The family were granted permanent residency on Friday.

Vanisre said she is overjoyed.

“It’s excitement all over. I still can’t believe the news,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“I finally have a weight lifted off my shoulder and I can focus on my VCE.”

She said her family are relieved that will be allowed to stay.

“They’ve got smiles on their face, they’re stress-free and they feel very blessed that everyone has come together to support us,” Vanisre said.

