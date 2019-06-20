‘I think it’s rubbish’: Tom Elliott slams guernsey gesture for Adam Goodes

Tomorrow night Hawthorn players will wear the number “37” on their warm-up guernsey to show support for former Swans star, Adam Goodes.

Tom Elliott slammed the gesture, labelling it “virtue signalling”.

“Obviously someone at Hawthorn has seen one of the Adam Goodes documentaries and said ‘we need to show that we are a wonderful, beautiful club that always does the right thing. We will show our solidarity with Adam Goodes,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“Well, I think it’s rubbish, and I don’t think it’s what the average supporter wants.

“One team running out with the number of a former player from the other team on their back, it doesn’t make sense.

“Rather than wear an opposition players number on your back, wouldn’t you prefer to beat Sydney by 37 points?”

Dr Sean Gorman, author and Indigenous historian, said it was “a bit of a stretch” to label the gesture virtue signalling.

“Would he (Adam Goodes) feel better about the number 37 on the back of the warm up guenseys? Who knows,” he said.

“But I hope he does because if anyone has had to put up with a fair bit of crap from supporters and so forth over the course of his career, particularly towards the end of it, Adam Goodes did,” he said.

