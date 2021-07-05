Iconic Melbourne rooftop bar to close after 15 years

A much-loved Melbourne rooftop bar has announced its closure, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madame Brussels, which was one of Melbourne’s first rooftop bars, opening in 2006, will close in three weeks.

The cocktail bar will serve last drinks on July 25.

Food writer Dani Valent says while she’s sad about any hospitality closure due to the effects of the pandemic, this one was particularly hard to hear.

“I felt so teary and sad about this one,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It’s about there not being enough people in the city.

“They’re having pretty big Saturday nights … But you can’t pay rent, you can’t pay back-rent and you can’t pay deferred tax … on one great night of trade.”

Image: Madame Brussels / Instagram