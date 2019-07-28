‘If it means being an assistant coach then I would be happy with that’: Teague says he wants to remain a Carlton man

There’s no doubt Carlton’s caretaker coach has turned around the Blues season and Teague says he’s not keen on moving on anytime soon.

Since filling the top spot, David Teague has produced five wins out of seven for the Blues and he told 3AW Football he is loving his new role and would find it hard to leave the club.

Herald Sun’s Mark Robinson questioned Teague on what he would do should he not be offered the top job.

“Right now it would be hard to leave, I’m loving my role and the relationships I’m building,” said Teague.

“I know when I left Adelaide I found it really hard.

“Ideally I would continue doing that and if that means as an assistant coach and it fits right, then I would be happy with that.

“I want to stay at the same club for awhile.”

It was reported last week that Carlton would not be interviewing Teague for the job just yet, but the Teague remained firm that this was not the word at the club.

“They haven’t said that with me, we haven’t really discussed it,” said Teague.

“We haven’t gone past week-to-week chatter at this stage and I’m really comfortable at the moment.

“Theres constant conversations going on with Chris Judd, Mark LoGiudice, Cain Liddle and Brad Lloyd.

“They’ve said it’s yours, do it your way – the support so far has been really good.

“Do I think I could be a senior coach next year? Yes.

“Is it the right time for me to do it at my best? Well that’s what I’m learning now.”

