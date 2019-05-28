Dale Thomas set for VFL spell over boozy night before match

Dale Thomas will play VFL this week after having a “few drinks” in public, less than 48 hours before Carlton lost to St Kilda.

Caroline Wilson, who broke the story on Monday night, said it was “about right”.

“There’s no point giving him a week off,” she said.

Wilson, however, has doubts about the assertion Thomas only had a couple of drinks at the Camp Quality charity function.

“He told the club he’d had two drinks,” she said.

“I’m not sure it was two drinks.”

Thomas has since revised his drinking tally, saying he had three drinks at the event.

There are reports he was involved in a drink spilling incident with former teammate Robbie Warnock at the function.

“Even if what Dale says is the truth, it’s still poor form,” Wilson said.

Press PLAY to hear what Caroline Wilson had to say on Sportsday