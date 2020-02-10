3AW
‘I’m responsible for that crossing’: Frank fights back tears recalling Mulgrave collision

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A man who supervises the crossing where a truck driver allegedly struck a 17-year-old schoolgirl at Mulgrave last week says it was only a matter of time before somebody was hit.

Frank, who says he’s been pleading with authorities to make the crossing safer for the past six years, said he felt guilty about what had happened.

“I’m responsible for that crossing,” he said, fighting back tears on 3AW Mornings.

Frank said he’d be lobbying for the crossing to be made safer with an increased crossing time for pedestrians.

But he never even got a response.

“If I had 15 seconds that would not have happened,” Frank said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

News
