‘I’m sick tired of them getting talked up every year’: Lloydy goes hard on Essendon’s game plan

Essendon great, Matthew Lloyd, let it be known he was not happy with the way things were moving at Essendon.

Lloyd told 3AW Football he saw signs of a strong team on ANZAC Day but since then there’s been no fight.

“You can bring in as many Daniher’s, Shiel’s and Smith’s as you like, but if the system isn’t there you got no chance,” said Lloyd.

“It’s not about talent, it’s now about that game style and John challenging the players.

“Can you fully trust Tipungwuti, probably not.

“Can fully Jake Stringer, can you fully trust Orazio Fantasia?

“I’m just sick tired of them getting talked up every year.”

