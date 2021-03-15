Infectious diseases doctor says halting AstraZeneca rollout will kill more people than it saves

A slew of European countries have suspended their rollouts of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to blood clot fears.

But an infectious diseases physician says halting the jab rollout will likely kill more people than it saves.

Infectious diseases physician from ANU Medical School, Professor Peter Collignon, says it does not appear blood clots are more common among those who have had the vaccine than among the general population.

“It’s quite right we should look into this, but I actually think what they’ve done in Europe, where they’ve suspended the program for a couple of weeks, we’ll end up with more deaths because they’re worried about that risk,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There’s so much COVID still transmitting there, and you’ve got to remember that if you’re over the age of 80 you’ve got a one-in-five or one-in-19 chance of dying if you get it.

“Your risk of dying from the disease is so much higher, it is sort of silly, in my view, to put off getting this vaccine.”

