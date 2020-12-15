‘They can go to heaven early’: Infectious diseases expert’s blunt warning

An infectious diseases expert says those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine “can go to heaven early”.

Infectious diseases paediatrician and senior professorial fellow at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, Professor Robert Booy, issued the blunt warning as details of who is likely to receive the jab first came to light.

“The risk-benefit ratio is so strongly in favour of vaccination, but if people don’t want to have it … they can go to heaven early,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“That’s a choice people can choose to make. We don’t lock them up and make them have a vaccine.”

Professor Booy says he thinks 80 to 90 per cent of people will choose to have the jab.

“This is a vaccine that sells itself.”

