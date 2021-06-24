3AW
Injured Cats star reveals he will ‘push himself’ to be back for finals

1 min ago
3AW Football
Article image for Injured Cats star reveals he will ‘push himself’ to be back for finals

Mitch Duncan will be on the sidelines for an extended period of time after suffering a PCL injury in Friday’s win against the Bulldogs.

Duncan joined 3AW Football at halftime to give an update on his injury and whether he thinks he’ll be back for finals.

“It will be a bit longer than 2 weeks, unfortunately,” he told 3AW Football.

“It is pretty hard at the minute.

“I will be pushing myself (to be back for finals) and should be getting there.

“But fingers crossed we make it to finals and I might be able to play a bit more footy.”

Press PLAY to listen to the interview 

Image: Getty / Michael Willson / AFL Photos

 

 

