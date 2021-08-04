Injury-plagued Western Bulldog announces retirement

Lin Jong has retired.

The Western Bulldogs revealed on Wednesday the injury-plagued utility was hanging up the boots.

He played 65 AFL games in his 10 years with the Bulldogs.

Jong, 28, was consistently hampered by injury, but managed to play in two VFL premierships along the way.

“I’ve done everything I can to try to get back out there this year, but unfortunately time’s run out on me being able to do that and I’m comfortable that it’s the right time to hang up the boots,” Jong said in a statement on the Bulldogs’ website.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve been fortunate to play football at the highest level for the Western Bulldogs.

“I’ve come a long way as a person and a footballer in that time and I’m really proud of everything I’ve achieved.

“There have been some injury setbacks, but I wouldn’t have my journey any other way.

“I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me across the years – all my teammates and coaches, the medical staff, trainers and our Bulldogs fans. And to my family and close friends who have been with me every step of the journey.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season holds for us and am excited about stepping into the next chapter of my life.”

(Photo by Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)