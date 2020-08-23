3AW
Inverloch community gets behind the #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign is gaining traction in regional Victoria.

The Inverloch community have put together a video showing their support!

Emma Davey, who runs Facebook page, The Kindness Pandemic Inverloch, put together the video after she saw the video staff from St Vincent’s Private made to support the campaign.

“I said ‘oh my goodness, we have to do this!’,” she told Neil Mitchell

“I rounded up our local doctors, our business owners … I rounded up all these people!”

Press PLAY below for more.

Press PLAY below to watch the video Emma put together.

C’mon, Victoria! Neil Mitchell launches #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign

St Vincent’s heroes spread the #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign

Neil Mitchell
News
