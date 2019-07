Hawthorn star Isaac Smith has branded Brisbane the form team of the AFL ahead of their clash with the Lions.

Speaking on Sportsday, Smith said he expected Saturday’s clash to be “a cracker” following the Hawks’ shock win over ladder leader Geelong.

“Brisbane are probably the number 1 form team of the comp at the moment, to be honest,” Smith said on 3AW.

