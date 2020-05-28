The countries pushing for inclusion in the Australia — New Zealand travel bubble

As plans to introduce a quarantine-free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand continue, other countries are angling to be included in the bubble.

Israel is pushing to introduce direct flights to Australia, and waive quarantine requirements between the two countries by December, while Costa Rica is also pushing for a quarantine-free travel arrangement.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, didn’t rule out Israel’s plan, but said it’s still a long way off.

“I think it would be fair to say we’re just pretty focused on the trans-Tasman for the moment!,” she told 3AW’s Kate and Quarters, filling in for Ross & John.

“We could be opening to New Zealand — Australia trips some time in July.”

Israel currently has 1909 active cases of COVID-19, compared to fewer than 500 cases in Australia.

Ms Osmond said it’s possible that travel could resume between Victoria and New South Wales, and New Zealand, before Queensland opens its borders to interstate travellers.

Research from the Tourism and Transport Forum reveals 42 per cent of Australians are keen to travel internationally, and the number one destination we want to get to is New Zealand, followed by Singapore.

