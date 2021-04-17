3AW
‘It may well have lost them the game’: Leigh Matthews on Darcy Moore playing forward

1 min ago
3AW Football
AFLCollingwoodDarcy MooreFootball
Article image for ‘It may well have lost them the game’: Leigh Matthews on Darcy Moore playing forward

Leigh Matthews says Nathan Buckley’s decision to play Darcy Moore forward for the majority of Collingwood’s game against West Coast “may well have lost them the game”.

Matthews said Collingwood’s first quarter was the best of their season, but the Magpies couldn’t handle the Eagles’ big forwards, particularly in the second half.

“The reason the Eagles won the game is because of (Oscar) Allen and (Jack) Darling. Their big forwards were just dynamite in the air and kicked 10 goals between them. They might have only kicked four or five if Darcy Moore had been there to contest in the air.”

 

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

