‘It was an ugly game’: Zaharakis’ blunt assesment of narrow Essendon win

David Zaharakis says Essendon have plenty of improvement left in them after beating Sydney by 10 points.

The Bombers surged in the final term, kicking five goals to two to win the game.

Speaking on 3AW post-match, Zaharakis said it was a scratchy performance for much of the match.

“It was an ugly game, to say the least,” he said on 3AW Football.

“We knew our composure and our ball movement (in space) can really cut up teams and we knew we needed to get a couple of plays in the last quarter to get us over the line.

“In the first three quarters, our ball movement crucified us.

“It was an ugly game, our tackle rate was down.

“There were a lot of areas we didn’t like today.

“It’s great that you win those games because you can easily drop them, we’ll take the win but we’ve got a lot to work on.”

