‘It’s a bit unreal’: Celebrated former detective Ron Iddles takes home a Logie!

Celebrated former homicide detective Ron Iddles became a Logie award winner last night.

The former cop took home the Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program, for his program Ron Iddles: The Good Cop.

Mr Iddles revealed what it’s really like for an outsider to attend the Logies.

“It’s a bit unreal,” he told 3AW’s Kate and Quarters.

“I was totally out of my comfort zone because of all the actors and performers, but it was a good night.”

But there was a less than glamorous side to the night.

“During the ad break everyone wants to go to the toilet, and you’ve only got two and a half minute to do that, so it becomes a bit difficult. If you’re not back in time the doors lock!,” he said.

Mr Iddles said he was surprised to win the award.

“I was an average copper who did a difficult job,” he said.

“It was a bit of a surprise to win.”

