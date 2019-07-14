3AW
‘It’s a part of life I miss awfully’: Worsfold shares the struggle of living apart from his family

2 hours ago
Essendon’s Coach has been in the top job since 2016 and says recently his family have relocated back to Perth.

John Worsfold spoke to 3AW’s Sunday Sport where he shared the ongoing struggle of living apart from his kids.

“It absolutely is a part of life I miss awfully,” said Worsfold.

“We’ve put things in place where there won’t be longer than a three week period without me seeing them.

“It’s been mapped out pretty well and we are absolutely clear on where things are going.

“Key events in their life I will commit to being at.

“It’s hard to predict what will happen, my whole family may be back in Melbourne in a year or two.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Worsfold

